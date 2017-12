Optimism on the rise as suppliers in North America approach 2018

Automotive suppliers in North America are looking ahead to 2018 with confidence, writes Mike Jackson, Executive Director, Strategy and Research at the Original Equipment Suppliers Association (OESA)

Optimism is improving in the automotive supply base, albeit with a healthy degree of caution given the latest market dynamics. In 2017, the automotive industry achieved another remarkably strong year, underscored by the fact that North American production will have surpassed 17 million units for four consecutive years….