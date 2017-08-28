Opel targets ‘easy and playful’ retail experience

Opel speaks to Megan Lampinen about its pilot project that merges online shopping with a brick and mortar retail location within a major shopping centre

Vehicle manufacturers have been dabbling in a retail revamp for years, but progress has been slow compared to other sectors. Opel hopes to take it up a gear with a project in its home market of Germany. The CAYU (‘CAar for YoU’) pilot merges online shopping with a brick and mortar retail location within a major shopping centre. It kicks of 1 September 2017….