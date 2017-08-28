Home > Analysis > Opel targets ‘easy and playful’ retail experience

Opel targets ‘easy and playful’ retail experience

August 28, 2017

Opel speaks to Megan Lampinen about its pilot project that merges online shopping with a brick and mortar retail location within a major shopping centre

Vehicle manufacturers have been dabbling in a retail revamp for years, but progress has been slow compared to other sectors. Opel hopes to take it up a gear with a project in its home market of Germany. The CAYU (‘CAar for YoU’) pilot merges online shopping with a brick and mortar retail location within a major shopping centre. It kicks of 1 September 2017….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

