Home > Analysis > Ontario attracts investment despite NAFTA concerns

Ontario attracts investment despite NAFTA concerns

January 16, 2018

The outcome of NAFTA renegotiations remains shrouded in mystery, but investments in the region of Ontario continue to pile up. By Michael Nash

As North America’s seventh-largest economy and the financial centre of Canada, the province of Ontario is home to the nation’s capital city, Ottawa, as well as its most populous city, Toronto. The region has recently been attracting investment from the automotive industry, encouraged by strong support from both national and local governments….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2018