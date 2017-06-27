‘One-way car-sharing’ to satisfy spontaneous travel needs

Flexible car-sharing platforms that allow users to take one-way trips are growing in popularity, writes Michael Nash

Shared mobility is becoming an increasingly attractive option for many people around the world, particularly those who live in densely populated urban areas where the cost of owning and maintaining a car as well as paying for parking can be exceedingly high. While there are various types of shared mobility, the one-way car-sharing model could see a significant rise in demand as people look to serve their immediate travel needs….