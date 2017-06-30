One-of-a-kind V2I tech project starts in Michigan

Magna, 3M and the Michigan Department of Transportation are working on a V2I project that includes roads under construction – the first of its kind. By Michael Nash

With various OEMs citing timeframes around 2020 and 2025 for the market launch of autonomous vehicles, several outstanding issues and challenges remain a concern. For example, how does the technology work alongside older vehicles that are not only manually driven, but do not have any connected car technology? Another potential issue is the ability of autonomous vehicles to predict and ‘read’ changing road conditions, temporary lane changes and construction. In the hope of overcoming this, Tier 1 supplier Magna has recently announced it will leverage its experience in infrared cameras and vehicle connectivity in a joint project with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and 3M – a science-based tech company that specialises in security systems for various sectors….