OEMs voice optimism over 2040 ICE bans

July 26, 2017

While many still think the ICE has a long future ahead, some OEMs have reacted positively to the news from the UK government. By Michael Nash

The banning of old diesel vehicles from urban areas has been a hot topic for some time. City authorities in London, Paris, Madrid and other areas of the world have long been developing ideas to prevent these older models from entering highly populated areas in a bid to improve air quality.

Now, both France and the UK are set to take this idea one step further – one big step further….

