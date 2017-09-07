OEMs, prepare for a steel wheel renaissance – supplier

Maxion Wheels believes steel still has a place at the table when it comes to OEM fitment, even in the high-tech world of future mobility. Freddie Holmes finds out more

While the majority of new cars would suggest otherwise, steel wheels are still key to the global strategy of many OEMs. Attractive, lightweight and strong aluminium offerings can be seen across all vehicle segments today, particularly in developed markets, but in a future where private ownership is expected to dwindle, it is thought that such high-end accessories will be deemed unnecessary….