OEMs need clarity on European emissions standards, says Mazda

Changes to emissions test procedures and fleet average targets could make for a hazy operating period. Freddie Holmes talks to Martijn ten Brink of Mazda Europe

Current targets set out by the European Commission require vehicle manufacturers to make significant changes to the average level of CO2 emissions from their respective fleets in Europe. Penalties await those that do not meet the 95g CO2/km target, although average fleet weight is taken into account to provide leeway for booming sales of heavier vehicles. Those that do meet targets will be rewarded with positive public perception as a side effect, an issue that has led to a torrid time for some manufacturers following the now infamous Dieselgate scandal….