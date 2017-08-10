OEM and supplier survey indicates dramatic growth in aluminium content

Michael Nash talks to Doug Richman of the Aluminium Transportation Group regarding the expectations for aluminium growth in vehicle design

The next decade could mark the fastest increase in aluminium adoption across the automotive industry in its history to date. According to a new survey conducted by Ducker Worldwide, the total aluminium content of new passenger cars will grow from 397 pounds per vehicle (PPV) in 2015 to 565 PPV by 2028, representing 16% of total vehicle weight. …