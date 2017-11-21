Home > Analysis > October MAUT data and the politics of Euro VI adoption

October MAUT data and the politics of Euro VI adoption

November 21, 2017

Oliver Dixon analyses Germany’s MAUT truck toll data for October 2017

October 2017 was a positive month for European trucking, and the overall upbeat trends are underlined by Germany’s MAUT data. There are some areas of concern, however, such as the short-term impact of Germany’s current political situation and the potentially longer-term impact of flattening Euro VI adoption in the post-2004 markets. These are outlined below and will be tracked on an ongoing basis….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017