The design lab of the future creates a virtual environment to study an object collaboratively - a potential game changer for globally diverse development teams, writes Megan Lampinen

Virtual reality (VR) meets artificial intelligence (AI) in NVIDIA’s design lab of the future. The GPU specialist has been honing its Holodeck intelligent VR platform over the past few months and has now put on a demonstration for media at GTC Europe, highlighting the potential for automotive applications in particular….