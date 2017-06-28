Nvidia reinforces its position as a pivotal player in autonomous driving

The past couple weeks alone have seen new or expanded deals with Volkswagen, ZF Friedrichshafen, Hella, Volvo Cars and Autoliv, writes Megan Lampinen

Nvidia’s processing and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities are in high demand as the push towards autonomous cars gains pace. The California technology company has come a long way over the past year, bagging significant automotive partnerships with some of the industry’s leading players. The past few weeks alone have seen announcements of new or extended partnerships with the likes of Volkswagen, ZF Friedrichshafen, Hella, Volvo Cars and Autoliv….