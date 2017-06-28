Nvidia reinforces its position as a pivotal player in autonomous driving

Nvidia’s processing and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities are in high demand as the push towards autonomous cars gains pace. The California technology company has come a long way over the past year, bagging significant automotive partnerships with some of the industry’s leading players. The past few weeks alone have seen announcements of new or extended partnerships with the likes of Volkswagen, ZF Friedrichshafen, Hella, Volvo Cars and Autoliv….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing