Not yet convinced: Senate Committee delays vote on NHTSA leadership

The leadership vacuum at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is nearing the year and a half mark, with further delays on the horizon. US President Trump recently nominated Acting Administrator Heidi King for the top post, a position that requires Senate confirmation. However, her responses to probing questions on big picture issues left many Senators concerned. As a result, the US Senate Commerce Committee postponed the scheduled vote on her nomination. Originally set for 22 May, this won’t take place until sometime in June at the earliest….