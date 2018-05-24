North American auto aluminium market growing faster than ever

The ATG’s Mario Greco explains how successive decades of growth have transformed the aluminium industry into what it is today, and the challenges OEMs face in adoption. By Xavier Boucherat

Aluminium is the third most abundant element beneath the earth’s crust, accounting for 8% of its total weight. Being reactive however, it does not occur in nature, and is the product of a complex process. Its primary ore, Bauxite, must first be mined, and then refined for its aluminium oxide, or alumina. This is then subjected to electrolytic reduction, breaking the bonds between the compound and producing molten aluminium….