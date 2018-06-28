Nobody immune to US tariff hike hit

Moody's speaks to Megan Lampinen about how possible US tariff changes represent a credit negative for almost all industry players

US tariff hikes are coming, and they don’t bode well for automotive players, even those in the US. Domestic and foreign, OEM and supplier, even vehicle dealers and logistics providers are expected to see a negative impact from the 25% tariff under consideration by the US government. Recent research from Moody’s concludes that the “potential US tariffs on imported cars, parts are broadly credit negative for the auto industry.” The only exception is Chinese OEMs….