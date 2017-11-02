No ‘silver bullet’ technology for tyre safety: holistic approach needed

UK tyre-related incidents were behind more casualties than driver distraction from mobile phones last year, writes Megan Lampinen

Overall vehicle safety comes in many forms. Everything from the basic seat belt and the strength of the body panels to autonomous emergency braking and lane departure assist contribute to keep occupants safe. Tyre safety also plays a major role in road casualties. In fact, in the UK tyre-related incidents were behind more casualties than driver distraction caused by mobile phones last year….