Nissan holds high hopes for sales performance of new X-Trail

Michael Nash takes a look at the new Nissan X-Trail and how it stands out from the competition

In today’s connected world it’s hard to spend five minutes with someone before they become buried in their phone or tablet. Society has become highly dependent on electronic devices that keep people connected via social media or through work emails during every single minute of every single day.

As this lifestyle dominates people’s day-to-day activities, the importance of switching off once in a while and keeping active has become increasingly emphasised. Nissan is looking to make this easier with its new X-Trail – the SUV that is designed specifically for those that enjoy outdoor activities.

At a recent event held in Vienna, Austria, Automotive World drove the new X-Trail and discussed its future market prospects with Nissan experts as the company looks to customer feedback for inspiration….