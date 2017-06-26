NHTSA steps back from GM, but industry group sceptical of safety ‘strides’

General Motors has been under federal oversight since the ignition switch debacle emerged three years ago. Opinions vary on the company's progress in developing a safety-first culture. By Megan Lampinen

After three years of oversight, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is finally stepping back from General Motors and leaving it to nurture the promised new safety culture on its own. GM has been very vocal about the progress it has made since the ignition switch recall debacle emerged and believes that it is now ready “to transition to a voluntary model for continuing dialogue on important vehicle safety issues” with NHTSA….