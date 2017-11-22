Next-gen transmissions to cut fuel consumption and enable platooning

In the heavy-duty vehicle (HDV) sector, transmissions can play a key role in helping to reduce fuel consumption and therefore lower the total cost of ownership – a factor that is vitally important for fleet operators who are governed by financial targets. Transmissions could also be a crucial enabler for driver assistance systems and platooning. …
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing