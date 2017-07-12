Next-gen aluminium integral to multi-material approach

Greater formability, higher strength and lighter weight – Arconic believes its advanced aluminium is a legitimate competitor to high-strength steel. Freddie Holmes finds out more

Aluminium is not new to automotive manufacturing, but it is becoming increasingly popular as OEMs look at new ways to solve old challenges – improving fuel economy and crash safety whilst reducing CO2 emissions. Per pound, aluminium is generally more expensive than steel, and initially elbowed its way into production via high-margin vehicles. Steel remains the bellwether, but it is certainly not the only viable solution on the market….