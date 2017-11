New welding technique could be an ADAS enabler

Michael Nash speaks to Magna’s Mark Pilette about torsional welding and the opportunities it could provide

Tier 1 supplier Magna recently announced that it has developed a new welding technique that can be used to join thermoplastic materials. This, the company says, will allow OEMs to save money while also helping lightweight their models, particularly when it comes to the increased use of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)….