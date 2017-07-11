New turbocharger designs push powertrain tech ‘to another level’

Michael Nash talks to suppliers about their on-going development of turbocharger technologies

Electrification of the powertrain is grabbing headlines at the moment, taking the debate from industry press to the mainstream. The recent announcement by Volvo Cars made a significant impact, with the Geely-owned OEM enthusiastically announcing plans “to go all electric from 2019”.

The need to meet increasingly stringent fuel economy and emissions regulations means that most cars – including Volvo’s cars – will require some form of electrification from 2019 onwards, even if they also have an internal combustion engine (ICE), and the general consensus is that the ICE still has a long future ahead of it in the automotive industry. As a result, continued innovation to improve the efficiency of ICEs and reduce their emissions will be extremely important. Suppliers that specialise turbocharger technologies are confident they can play a key role….