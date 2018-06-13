New testing regime tackles risks from partially automated systems

A little automation is a dangerous thing, or it can be for drivers that don’t fully understand or respect their vehicle’s limits. Driver confusion around partially automated functions has come under the spotlight over the past few years following a handful of crashes. Whether it stems from misleading marketing or over-confidence on the part of the driver, the message from some safety groups is that practical steps need to be taken now to address the problem….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing