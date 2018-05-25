New privacy and data rules: implications for the auto industry

Carly Ramsey, Julia Coym and Nicolas Reys of Control Risks consider the growing cyber security challenges and regulatory risks for OEMs as new Chinese and EU privacy regulations enter into force

Cyber security is giving vehicle manufacturers and suppliers a headache this month as two of the three largest markets introduce new rules on privacy and data management. The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) entered into force on 25 May, and China’s Personal Information Security Specification (Specification) has been effective since 1 May.

Each regulation comes with distinct political and regulatory risks, underlining that automotive companies will need to spend more time, and money, ensuring their cyber security, data management and privacy policies meet regulatory requirements and enforcement trends….