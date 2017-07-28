New powertrain infrastructure gears up, but liquid fuels will remain king

Biofuel content in gasoline is increasing, meaning that engine developers have turned attention to developing flexible systems that can handle differing burning temperatures. By Xavier Boucherat

The liquid fuel landscape is changing, with diesel clearly falling out of favour in the passenger vehicle segment and with increased electric charging and hydrogen infrastructure on the horizon. However, Matthew Tipper, Vice President New Fuels at Shell, believes it is unlikely that liquids will lose their dominant status in the marketplace anytime soon. Instead, the ongoing pressures of energy security and decarbonisation mean that OEMs can expect liquid fuels to undergo a transformation, led by the introduction of advanced biofuels….