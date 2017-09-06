The new Nissan Leaf: heritage and affordability to help more than range wars

As new entrants pour in, one of the EV pioneers receives a much-needed makeover. Is it enough to stand out in an increasingly crowded segment? By Megan Lampinen

The electric vehicle (EV) segment is charging up with new offerings, increasing both consumer interest and competition among brands. When Nissan launched the Leaf seven years ago there weren’t many rivals on the scene but there also wasn’t much awareness and in many ways the Leaf carved out the path for others to follow. And they did – many of them….