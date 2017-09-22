New metrics could help monitor EV progress

Electrification across the global automotive industry is clearly gaining pace, with governments and OEMs alike announcing ambitious targets for the electric vehicle (EV) fleet. To better monitor global progress, AlixPartners has developed a new Electrification Index, which looks specifically at e-range and e-share across each manufacture’s and region’s fleet….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing