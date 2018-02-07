New leadership to take Alfa Romeo out of ‘the nursery’

FCA is putting Alfa Romeo and Maserati under new leadership as their revival plan kicks up a notch. The Italian brands will remain in North American hands as Tim Kuniskis takes over global responsibility from Reid Bigland. Kuniskis has been serving as Head of Passenger Car Brands in North America. Bigland still retains his positions as head of US sales and President and Chief Executive of FCA Canada….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing