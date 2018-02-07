New leadership to take Alfa Romeo out of ‘the nursery’

Global responsibility for Alfa Romeo and Maserati now falls to Tim Kuniskis, and there's much more than volumes and regional spread to worry about. By Megan Lampinen

FCA is putting Alfa Romeo and Maserati under new leadership as their revival plan kicks up a notch. The Italian brands will remain in North American hands as Tim Kuniskis takes over global responsibility from Reid Bigland. Kuniskis has been serving as Head of Passenger Car Brands in North America. Bigland still retains his positions as head of US sales and President and Chief Executive of FCA Canada….