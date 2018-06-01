New leadership to shape UAW agenda

An infusion of fresh leadership could mean big changes at the influential union, writes Megan Lampinen

The United Auto Workers (UAW) faces a leadership overhaul at a pivotal juncture in industry evolution. This June marks election time as President Dennis Williams’ four-year term expires. Before taking on the top post he put in a four-year stint as the union’s Secretary-Treasurer, racking up a total of eight consecutive years in top leadership positions.

Gary Casteel, Secretary-Treasurer, recently decided not to run for re-election, so his post will be up for grabs as well. Last November, the union’s Reuther Caucus selected the nominees for the June election, including Gary Jones for President, with Terry Dittes, Cindy Estrada and Rory Gamble for Vice Presidents. Dittes took over as chief negotiator to Fiat Chrysler after Norwood Jewell resigned abruptly last December in the midst of a corruption scandal….