Companies in Russia need to act quickly if they want to ride the wave of recovery and protect the market share for which they worked so hard during the recovery. By Megan Lampinen

The Russian market is finally showing signs of revival after a prolonged and severe downturn, with new light vehicle sales in the first six months up 6% year-on-year (YoY). While overall volumes still remain far below peak levels, this could prove a pivotal time for manufacturers to position their operations for future growth….