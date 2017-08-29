New EC study highlights benefits of boosting biofuel blends

Michael Nash looks at the findings of a new European Commission study on the use of biofuels in the automotive industry

A new report published by the European Commission (EC) suggests that there are numerous benefits from using higher ethanol blends in gasoline, including both a reduction in emissions of dangerous pollutants and an improvement to engine performance. According to the European renewable ethanol association (ePURE), the findings should encourage the promotion of sustainably produced biofuels, questioning recent proposals to change legislation….