New Alliance tackles standardisation for efficient electronics integration

Michael Nash talks to Shrinath Acharya of Excelfore Corporation about the eSync Alliance and vehicle connectivity

The complexity of vehicle design today is exploding with the rise of connected car and self-driving technologies. These trends have initiated numerous challenges, not least of which is the linking of each and every vehicle subsystem together to make sure they work safely together in harmony.

Based in Silicon Valley, Excelfore Corporation is a provider of Cloud platform and connectivity applications designed to enhance the next generation of connected and autonomous cars. It recently unveiled the eSync Alliance – a multi-company initiative addressing over-the-air (OTA) and diagnostics in the automotive market. Its primary goal is to create and promote a common architecture for cloud-to-vehicle data communications with common application programme interfaces (APIs) and a common basic feature set….