Natural or synthetic? Tyre industry grapples with sustainability

Natural rubber is the product of Heava Brasiliensis, the para rubber tree, native to Brazil but since cultivated in hot, humid climates across Southeast Asia. Approximately 90% of the world’s plantations are concentrated in Southeast Asian nations Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.
The tyre industry is the largest consumer of natural rubber, using approximately…
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing