Natural or synthetic? Tyre industry grapples with sustainability

The tyre industry faces continuing sustainability challenges, both before a tyre is made and once it has reached the end of its useful life. Xavier Boucherat discusses sustainability with industry figures

Natural rubber is the product of Heava Brasiliensis, the para rubber tree, native to Brazil but since cultivated in hot, humid climates across Southeast Asia. Approximately 90% of the world’s plantations are concentrated in Southeast Asian nations Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.

The tyre industry is the largest consumer of natural rubber, using approximately…