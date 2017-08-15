Mobility-as-a-Service model could lead to powertrain conundrum

Many studies and reports have detailed consistent growth in the car-sharing and ride-hailing trends, and most point to further success as urban populations rise in countries all over the world. The utilisation of these vehicles is much greater than those of privately owned cars, which poses some significant challenges when it comes to wear and tear….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing