Home > Analysis > Mobility-as-a-Service model could lead to powertrain conundrum

Mobility-as-a-Service model could lead to powertrain conundrum

August 15, 2017

Michael Nash looks at the implication of the car-sharing and ride-hailing trends on the powertrain

Many studies and reports have detailed consistent growth in the car-sharing and ride-hailing trends, and most point to further success as urban populations rise in countries all over the world. The utilisation of these vehicles is much greater than those of privately owned cars, which poses some significant challenges when it comes to wear and tear….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

