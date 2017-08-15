Minor tweak or major overhaul – NAFTA changes coming

Big change could be on the way for one of the world's largest free trade zones, writes Megan Lampinen

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) rewrote trading strategies for automotive companies across the US, Canada and Mexico. At the time of its launch it offered the promise of job creation, restored profitability for companies and lower vehicle prices for consumers. However, over the years Canada and the US have seen a massive outsourcing of vehicle production and jobs to lower-cost Mexico. Addressing this imbalance was one of the key platforms of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign….