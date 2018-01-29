Home > Analysis > ‘Minor incidents’ prove a necessary learning curve in self-driving evolution

‘Minor incidents’ prove a necessary learning curve in self-driving evolution

January 29, 2018

Investigators are looking into the causes of two recent collisions involving automated vehicles from different OEMs. Michael Nash looks deeper

Computers can react faster than humans, and without hesitation. As a result, the widespread rollout of self-driving cars is expected to dramatically mitigate the number of road-traffic related fatalities. However, two recent collisions that took place when automated driving systems were activated have caused some experts to question the robustness of the technology….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2018