Out of the mines and onto the highway: widespread autonomous truck use by 2030

Already in use underground, the benefits of autonomous trucks will soon be felt on the road. By Sam Abuelsamid, Senior Research Analyst at Navigant Research

Over the course of the decade, since the conclusion of the DARPA Grand Challenge for automated vehicles, it has become increasingly clear that the entire transportation industry is on the cusp of transformational change. While much of the public focus has been on the potential shift from individual ownership of light duty vehicles to automated mobility services (AMS), large commercial vehicles also represent an economically promising sector for automation….