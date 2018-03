Michelin speaks to Megan Lampinen about its new resin, which could represent a major breakthrough in terms of health and safety for the manufacture of tyres, and possibly much more

A new high-performance resign adhesive promises massive health and safety benefits for tyre manufacturing. By eliminating potentially harmful elements in the formula, Michelin believes it has perfected a breakthrough innovation with a new type of glue used to bond the tyre’s textile to the rubber….