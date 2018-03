The three segments measured by Michelin in terms of its tyre shipments provide some different perspectives in terms of the future direction of the markets which they represent, writes Oliver Dixon

Michelin has published data for February tyre shipments with the commentary that: “In February, sustained OE demand in a dynamic global economic environment, with favourable basis of comparison in North America and Brazil. Declining RT markets due to pre-buy ahead of 2017 price hikes.”…