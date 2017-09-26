Mercedes-Benz Vans pegs localisation as key to China success

Mercedes-Benz Vans speaks to Megan Lampinen about the secret to its sales success in the pivotal Chinese market

China is a tough market to crack for any new player but the rewards can be significant. The market ranks first in BMI Research’s Auto Production Risk-Rewards Index for Asia, due to its large scale, strong automotive policy, the size of its labour force and its diverse automotive landscape.

In order to take advantage of these benefits, however, foreign companies will need the help of a strong local partner and a clear focus on local production and development. That’s exactly what Mercedes-Benz Vans is celebrating as it marks the ten-year anniversary of its joint venture Fujian Benz Automotive Co (FBAC), a collaboration with BAIC and Fujian Motor Industry Group. …