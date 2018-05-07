Mazda repurposes diesel tech to improve gasoline efficiency

Mazda believes it has made a breakthrough in gasoline engine efficiency by leveraging diesel compression techniques. Freddie Holmes finds out more

In August 2017, Mazda unveiled its new long-term product strategy under the banner of ‘Zoom Zoom Sustainable 2030’. As part of this plan, the OEM announced that it would launch a ground-breaking gasoline engine technology called SKYACTIV-X. According to Mazda, this would be the world’s first mass-produced gasoline engine to use compression ignition….