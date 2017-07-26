MAUT data support ‘robustly confident’ outlook

Oliver Dixon analyses Germany’s latest MAUT truck toll data, concluding that the European truck market continues to perform not just well but better than many expected

The latest MAUT data reflect a small year-on-year decline, but on the whole, indications suggest that freight activity remains healthy.

About MAUT

Germany’s BAG publishes MAUT data to include all vehicles above 7.5 tonnes GVW (7,500 kg, 16,535 lbs) on a monthly basis. Truck toll data provides a number of valuable data points. On the basis that transportation is a derived demand, and on the assumption that truck operators seek to maximise vehicle utilisation by minimising empty running, so toll data in terms of absolute kilometres driven provides a useful proxy in terms of overall economic health. Given Germany’s position both as Europe’s largest economy and largest truck market – it accounted for 22% of total European and EFTA heavy duty truck sales in 2016 – this is clearly timely and of value….