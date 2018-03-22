Home > Analysis > Maut data shows a strong start to the year for European trucking

Maut data shows a strong start to the year for European trucking

March 22, 2018

Oliver Dixon analyses German truck road toll data for January 2018

 The publishing of Maut data for January 2018 was slightly delayed; now available, the results are impressive. 

About Maut

Since 2005, trucks passing through Germany have been required to pay LKW-Maut, a distance-based toll for all vehicles above 7.5 tonnes GVW (7,500 kg, 16,535 lbs). Germany’s Federal Office for Goods Transport (Bundesamt für Güterverkehr, BAG) publishes Maut data on a monthly basis, and this provides a …

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2018