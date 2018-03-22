Maut data shows a strong start to the year for European trucking

The publishing of Maut data for January 2018 was slightly delayed; now available, the results are impressive.
About Maut
Since 2005, trucks passing through Germany have been required to pay LKW-Maut, a distance-based toll for all vehicles above 7.5 tonnes GVW (7,500 kg, 16,535 lbs). Germany’s Federal Office for Goods Transport (Bundesamt für Güterverkehr, BAG) publishes Maut data on a monthly basis, and this provides a …
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing