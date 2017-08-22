Massive potential pegged for providers of vehicle-related services in the car

Find and pay for parking, insurance, emissions - all in the car with a simple click. Tantalum's CEO speaks to Megan Lampinen about his vision of building a platform where drivers can easily consume various services in the vehicle

Extracting and interpreting data from connected vehicles, and then monetising it, could prove a gold mine for automotive players and revolutionise the customer experience. UK company Tantalum is positioning itself as a leading innovator in this segment, applying patented models and algorithms to create meaningful, easy to use services. “That was a niche area we thought was missing in current offerings out in the market, so that’s what we’re trying to address,” said Chief Executive Ozgur Tohumcu….