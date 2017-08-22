Home > Analysis > Massive potential pegged for providers of vehicle-related services in the car

August 22, 2017

Find and pay for parking, insurance, emissions - all in the car with a simple click. Tantalum's CEO speaks to Megan Lampinen about his vision of building a platform where drivers can easily consume various services in the vehicle

Extracting and interpreting data from connected vehicles, and then monetising it, could prove a gold mine for automotive players and revolutionise the customer experience. UK company Tantalum is positioning itself as a leading innovator in this segment, applying patented models and algorithms to create meaningful, easy to use services. “That was a niche area we thought was missing in current offerings out in the market, so that’s what we’re trying to address,” said Chief Executive Ozgur Tohumcu….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

