Marchionne affirms ‘unwavering’ commitment to Windsor

Despite the uncertainty surrounding NAFTA, FCA's CEO has said the company is committed to finding a replacement for the Dodge Grand Caravan at its Windsor plant. By Megan Lampinen

The potential rewriting of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) could entail significant changes in the automotive footprint, but FCA is making reassurances on its commitment to Canada. Canada has lost considerable investment to Mexico over the years. “By virtually any industry metric, the auto industry in Canada has been as adversely impacted – maybe even more than the US – by the shift in production to Mexico under NAFTA,” commented Jeff Rubin, a Senior Fellow at Canada’s Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI)….