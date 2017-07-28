Mapping’s role in autonomous drive sends more suitors flocking to HERE

HERE continues to attract interest from companies that want to either partner or invest in its mapping technology, which is proving pivotal to autonomous driving. By Megan Lampinen

Autonomous vehicles won’t happen without access to mapping technology, but it has to be high-tech, accurate and real-time technology. “A real-time, self-healing and high-definition representation of the physical world is critical for autonomous driving,” commented Edzard Overbeek, Chief Executive of HERE Technologies. The former Nokia unit, acquired by a consortium of German OEMs in 2015, is emerging as one of the few players with this sort of expertise, and it is attracting considerable interest….