Many words for snow: Nordic roads challenge tyre makers

The market for Nordic winter tires is small, but there are opportunities, and as Continental demonstrates, it’s an innovative space which keeps drivers on the road against the odds. By Xavier Boucherat

Winters like those seen in the Nordic regions are never to be taken lightly, with winter temperatures south of -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) not uncommon on the approach to the Arctic Circle. Tyre choice remains critical for drivers, not just for dealing with ice, but for snow in all its phases – from newly fallen, to hard and compacted, to wet and slushy. For those unaccustomed to sub-zero driving, conditions can be more varied than first suspected….