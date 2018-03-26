Knowledge is key for steel utilisation, says SSAB Design Specialist

Sweden-based steel developer SSAB believes in using the right steel for the right job, and this presents some interesting questions when it comes to chassis applications. In a recent Automotive World webinar, Robert Ström, Automotive Design Specialist for SSAB, outlined the benefits of using different high-strength steel (HSS) grades in the chassis, along with the efforts his company is making to provide customers with the knowledge needed to use it effectively….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription. Next steps: Log in to your account

Contact us for membership pricing