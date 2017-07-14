How to make a material impact on the cars of the future

Suppliers adapting to or leading changes in the automotive material mix will thrive in the coming decade. By Sven Dharmani and Mark Heidenreich of EY

Adapt or become obsolete – that’s the reality across the automotive sector, with the car set to change dramatically over the coming decade. Within the next few years, approximately one-quarter of the vehicles sold annually will be autonomous. User requirements, preferences and tastes are among the foundational shifts taking place, and the mix of materials that makes up a car will be fundamentally altered. Global momentum around reducing vehicle emissions, establishing cleaner air standards and passing stricter environmental controls on a country-by-country level is also shaping a new future for the automotive industry….