How to make a material impact on the cars of the future

Adapt or become obsolete – that’s the reality across the automotive sector, with the car set to change dramatically over the coming decade. Within the next few years, approximately one-quarter of the vehicles sold annually will be autonomous. User requirements, preferences and tastes are among the foundational shifts taking place, and the mix of materials that makes up a car will be fundamentally altered. Global momentum around reducing vehicle emissions, establishing cleaner air standards and passing stricter environmental controls on a country-by-country level is also shaping a new future for the automotive industry….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing