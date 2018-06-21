Major infrastructure projects to keep ASEAN truck market healthy

Within the global automotive industry, ASEAN countries have emerged as important markets in terms of demand, production and exports. The ASEAN truck market is significantly consolidated, with few OEMs accounting for the majority of sales. Japanese OEMs dominate the market due to their long presence in the region, comprehensive product offerings, strong network and high brand recognition….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing