Major infrastructure projects to keep ASEAN truck market healthy

As ASEAN governments prepare to pour huge amounts of money into infrastructure and modernisation projects, truck manufacturers will be keen for a slice of the action. By Bharani Lakshminarasimhan, Program Manager On-Highway Commercial Vehicle Research in Frost & Sullivan's Automotive & Transportation practice

Within the global automotive industry, ASEAN countries have emerged as important markets in terms of demand, production and exports. The ASEAN truck market is significantly consolidated, with few OEMs accounting for the majority of sales. Japanese OEMs dominate the market due to their long presence in the region, comprehensive product offerings, strong network and high brand recognition….